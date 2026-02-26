Hager Investment Management Services LLC Purchases 13,672 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $79.12 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $312.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Networking revenue acceleration — Cisco reported networking revenue growth (~21% year-over-year in fiscal Q2) driven by AI and campus demand, supporting upside to future top-line and margins.

Analyst upgrades and bullish price targets — Multiple firms have raised targets or maintained buy/strong-buy views (Zacks rank upgrade and several banks raising targets), supporting demand for CSCO shares.

Dividend increase — Cisco raised its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), boosting yield and appealing to income-focused investors.

Talent and go‑to‑market partnerships — Cisco Networking Academy's global partnership with Indeed (and other regional AI/security initiatives) strengthens hiring/training and helps commercial adoption of Cisco's AI/security stack.

Market performance context — Cisco has outpaced the Dow over the past year, keeping it in investors' rotation but analysts remain cautiously optimistic on sustainability.

Security thought leadership — Cisco distributed Splunk's CISO report on AI risk/governance, which supports positioning in security but is not an immediate earnings driver.

Competitive landscape — Analyst pieces comparing Cisco vs. Ciena highlight strong optical/AI demand across peers; competition could influence share gains but Cisco retains a large AI order pipeline.

Insider selling — SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares (disclosed Feb. 24), which can create short-term perception pressure despite the small size relative to outstanding shares.

Analyst downgrade on margins — Erste Group cut CSCO to Hold citing gross-margin concerns; if margins disappoint, multiple expansion could be capped.

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the sale, the director owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,677 shares of company stock worth $5,811,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

