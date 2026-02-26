Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.13 and last traded at C$45.08, with a volume of 230341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Company Profile

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide long-term capital growth. Fund investing in equity and fixed income securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds). Under normal market conditions, the sub-advisor will strive to maintain a long-term strategic asset allocation of equity (approximately 80%) and fixed income (approximately 20%) securities.

