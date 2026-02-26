Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $36.3940, with a volume of 663002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Several brokerages have commented on SKE. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

