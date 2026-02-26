Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX) Rises By 420.3%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,730,371 shares, a growth of 420.3% from the January 29th total of 332,541 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,180,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 177,180,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 624,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Tian Ruixiang comprises 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.56% of Tian Ruixiang as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

Tian Ruixiang stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Tian Ruixiang in a report on Friday, December 26th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

