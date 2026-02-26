Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 123573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GEM was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

