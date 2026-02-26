Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 55685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.4%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), commonly known as Singtel, is a Singapore-based telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) group. The company’s core consumer services include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV and content distribution. Singtel also provides a range of enterprise solutions such as managed services, cloud and data center offerings, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and systems integration for corporate and public-sector customers.

Beyond its domestic market, Singtel operates as a regional hub through subsidiaries and strategic investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.