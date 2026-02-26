Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 203804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 567.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

