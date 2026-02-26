Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 1532119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.51%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $192,535.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,276.07. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,655,000 after purchasing an additional 468,457 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,676.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

