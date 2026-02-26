Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,874 Energy Transfer LP $ET

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.0%

Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 110.74%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

