NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 175.70 and a quick ratio of 175.70. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $260.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 102.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Mitts sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $172,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

Further Reading

