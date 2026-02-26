Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

