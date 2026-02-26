Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,223,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 634,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,563,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. CICC Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

