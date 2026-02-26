Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 27th

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Trading Up 0.5%

CEFS opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk. CEFS was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by Saba.

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.