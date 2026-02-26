iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF $IBTM Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,512 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTM. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 68,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $672,000.

Shares of IBTM stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

