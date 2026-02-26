Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Kadant Inc $KAI

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Up 1.1%

KAI stock opened at $339.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.85. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $244.87 and a 12-month high of $387.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.43 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Kadant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.780-1.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $303.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high?value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company’s product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web?handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long?term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

