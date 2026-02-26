Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Perrigo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus upgraded Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE PRGO opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -305.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in Perrigo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

