Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,779,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.38% of Amkor Technology worth $448,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 913.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 222,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $531,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 335,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,677.74. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 123,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,550.64. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,310. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

