Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 198,441 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,989,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.25% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $429,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,236,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,060,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 323,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,635,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $5,272,433.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,031.50. The trade was a 93.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HASI opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 46.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

