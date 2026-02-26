Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,676,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.55% of Sirius XM worth $434,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

