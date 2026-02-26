Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 300,443 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,032,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.55% of BellRing Brands worth $437,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 89.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. BellRing Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,335.16. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

