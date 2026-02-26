The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,662,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,560 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $384,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2%
TJX Companies stock opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.
Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies
Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates: EPS and revenue beat, with broad-based comp growth and margin expansion supporting the quarter’s strength. The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year FY26 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised shareholder returns: announced a 13% dividend increase and a $2.5–$2.75 billion buyback authorization — a near-term catalyst for EPS support and shareholder value. The ‘off-price’ boom: Retail giant announces $2.5B buyback as discount shopping surges
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: price-target increases and reiterated outperformance/buy ratings (recent lifts include Telsey and JPMorgan), which supports longer-term upside expectations. Telsey Advisory Group raises TJX price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call and transcripts are available for deeper color on merchandise, inventory and category trends; useful for investors who want to parse management commentary on demand dynamics. The TJX Companies, Inc. Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious guidance pressured sentiment: TJX issued Q1 EPS guidance of $0.97–$0.99 (well below consensus ~$1.24) and FY2027 EPS guidance slightly under some estimates; Reuters and others flagged a “muted” annual outlook as consumers pare discretionary spending. TJX Cos forecasts muted annual sales, profit as consumers reduce spending
- Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction: several outlets report the stock dipped after the print because the guidance tempered enthusiasm despite the beat and capital returns. Watch near-term trading volatility and whether guidance commentary or updated comp/inventory metrics ease concerns. Why TJX Companies Stock Sank Today
TJX Companies Company Profile
TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.
The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.
