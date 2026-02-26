The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,662,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,560 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $384,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2%

TJX Companies stock opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

