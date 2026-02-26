Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $871.19 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $871,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 213.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Phillip Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: DISA granted Palantir Impact Level?6 provisional authorization, allowing Palantir's stack to run in the most sensitive DoD cloud/edge environments — expands addressable DoD opportunity and supports defense revenue durability.

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced a GE Aerospace partnership to support a Defense Logistics Agency contract (supply?chain/fleet optimization for J85 engines) — a concrete, revenue?bearing use of Palantir's AI for defense customers.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Mizuho upgraded/endorsed Palantir as a "category of one," and several boutiques raised targets — analyst upgrades can lift sentiment and buying flows after recent weakness.

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO remarks and broad AI optimism are lifting AI platform names (tailwind for Palantir's AIP adoption narrative). Positive industry headlines can re?rate software multiple expansion expectations.

Neutral Sentiment: Commercial partnerships (e.g., Rackspace) and strong earnings/growth writeups reinforce the long?term story, but analysts remain split on valuation — supportive for holders, less decisive for near?term direction.

Neutral Sentiment: Options/strategy pieces (selling puts, protective trades) reflect increased trader interest and higher implied volatility — useful for income/hedge-oriented investors but not a directional fundamental change.

Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling disclosed this week — multiple senior execs (including Alex Karp, S. Cohen, Shyam Sankar and others) executed large block sales, raising governance and confidence concerns among investors.

Negative Sentiment: Governance/legal/valuation headwinds: Michael Burry's public bearish stance, congressional trading scrutiny and articles citing a large pullback (35–38%) are amplifying fear and triggering technical selling in a high?beta stock.

Negative Sentiment: Reported well?timed congressional/representative stock sales are drawing scrutiny (suspicious timing headlines) that can exacerbate short?term volatility and investor caution.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

