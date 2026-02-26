Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 586,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $671,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total value of $786,883.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. The trade was a 27.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Accenture News

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $191.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $188.73 and a one year high of $363.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

