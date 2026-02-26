BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 43,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 52,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.38. The company has a market cap of C$70.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Macfabe purchased 143,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,197.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 504,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$681,336.90. This trade represents a 39.86% increase in their position. In the last three months, insiders have bought 144,577 shares of company stock valued at $195,215. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management. It also provides environmental site assessment and remediation services, environmental engineering solutions, occupational hygiene and safety, geomatics, and fabrication and operation support services.

Read More

