Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 27.38%.The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 million.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.0%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 135.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,245,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Secured Lending

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.