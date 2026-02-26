Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 27.38%.The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 million.
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.
Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.0%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 135.59%.
CGBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
About Carlyle Secured Lending
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.
The firm focuses on U.S.
