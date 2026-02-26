AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 198.37%.
Here are the key takeaways from AbCellera Biologics’ conference call:
- AbCellera says its transition to a vertically integrated clinical?stage biotech is complete, having finished platform investments and its clinical manufacturing facility, and it reports approximately $700 million in available liquidity to fund pipeline execution.
- Lead program ABCL635 is in a randomized, double?blind Phase 2 with a pivotal readout expected in Q3 2026 that management views as highly de?risking and capable of supporting blockbuster potential if it matches or exceeds competitors on efficacy, safety, and once?monthly dosing — though uncertainty about hot?flash biology remains.
- ABCL575 (OX40 ligand) is in Phase 1 and management maintains conviction in the class and its combination potential despite recent external safety signals (Kaposi’s sarcoma), with a Phase 1 readout targeted by year?end 2026.
- Two additional internal candidates, ABCL688 (autoimmunity) and ABCL386 (oncology), are in IND?enabling activities with plans to file INDs/CTAs and start Phase 1/2 studies in 2027, and the company expects to nominate another development candidate in H1 2026.
- 2025 revenue rose to $75 million (including a $36 million patent?settlement benefit), R&D spend increased to $187 million and net loss was $146 million, but management says cash, marketable securities and committed government funding provide a multi?year runway to advance the internal pipeline.
AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 1.7%
NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.24 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $970.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Leerink Partners cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s technology platform integrates single-cell screening, microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing and artificial intelligence to rapidly identify and optimize antibody candidates against a wide range of disease targets. By combining experimental data with machine learning, AbCellera accelerates early-stage drug discovery and improves the efficiency of lead candidate selection.
AbCellera primarily operates through partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, offering its antibody discovery services on a fee-for-service and milestone-driven basis.
