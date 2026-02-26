US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 976,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Tower were worth $187,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,239,277,000 after buying an additional 611,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Tower by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,680,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,529,000 after purchasing an additional 708,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,371,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,659,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Trending Headlines about American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMT stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $234.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.