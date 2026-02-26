Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 72,116 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,116 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group comprises about 1.2% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $287,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,982,225,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,837,459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,035,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total value of $121,487,741.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $91,014,625.08. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,712. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 224,441 shares of company stock valued at $307,525,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

TDG stock opened at $1,294.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,351.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,332.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

