US Bancorp DE Sells 3,711 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $154,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 191.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 37.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2,971.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.24. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

