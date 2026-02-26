Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,471 shares, an increase of 822.9% from the January 29th total of 2,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBBQ opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
