Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,471 shares, an increase of 822.9% from the January 29th total of 2,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's shares are sold short.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBBQ opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

