Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,471 shares, an increase of 822.9% from the January 29th total of 2,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBBQ opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.