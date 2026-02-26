Short Interest in INLIF Limited (NASDAQ:INLF) Grows By 472.9%

INLIF Limited (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 170,401 shares, a growth of 472.9% from the January 29th total of 29,741 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,543,703 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,543,703 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

INLIF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INLF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. INLIF has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of INLIF in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, INLIF has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About INLIF

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

