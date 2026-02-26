Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ POOL opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.67 and a fifty-two week high of $374.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.67 per share, with a total value of $1,215,805.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,115,716.15. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

View Our Latest Report on Pool

Pool News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insider buying: Pool SVP Romain Kenneth G. St purchased 5,560 shares at ~$218.67, increasing his stake to 82,845 shares — a signal management is buying the stock and may view current levels as attractive. Insider Purchase Filing

Senior insider buying: Pool SVP Romain Kenneth G. St purchased 5,560 shares at ~$218.67, increasing his stake to 82,845 shares — a signal management is buying the stock and may view current levels as attractive. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: Pool’s board announced a quarterly cash dividend on Feb 25, 2026, which management framed as a sign of confidence in cash flow and the business model — typically supportive of the share price for income-focused investors. Pool Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Dividend declared: Pool’s board announced a quarterly cash dividend on Feb 25, 2026, which management framed as a sign of confidence in cash flow and the business model — typically supportive of the share price for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Industry outlook note: A market forecast for fiberglass swimming pools highlights long-term growth expectations for the pool market (2026–2035), a potential tailwind for Pool’s end markets over the medium term, but not an immediate catalyst. Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market Growth & Forecast 2026–2035

Industry outlook note: A market forecast for fiberglass swimming pools highlights long-term growth expectations for the pool market (2026–2035), a potential tailwind for Pool’s end markets over the medium term, but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q4 performance scrutiny: Recent commentary and investor letters explain why POOL traded lower in Q4 (citing company-specific drivers and relative underperformance). This added scrutiny likely contributes to short-term selling pressure. Here’s Why Pool Corporation (POOL) Traded Lower in Q4

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.