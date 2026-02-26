Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $287.58 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $287,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $201,801,000 after buying an additional 108,813 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $263.41 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Articles

