SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 1005795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.
SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Trading Up 0.5%
The stock has a market cap of $830.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.
SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.2849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 464.0%.
SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.
