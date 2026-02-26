SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 1005795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $830.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.2849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 464.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLW. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 288,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 5,405.2% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.

