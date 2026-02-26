Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Mizuho

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $89.29. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company beat Q4 estimates on both EPS and revenue (Q4 EPS $1.34 vs $1.30 est.; revenue $3.44B vs $3.34B) and gave FY?2026 EPS and revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus — a core driver of the recent rally. Article Title Press Release

Company beat Q4 estimates on both EPS and revenue (Q4 EPS $1.34 vs $1.30 est.; revenue $3.44B vs $3.34B) and gave FY?2026 EPS and revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus — a core driver of the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised price targets or upgraded the stock after the earnings beat: JPMorgan to $92 (Overweight), Robert W. Baird upgraded to Outperform with a $100 target, UBS, Mizuho, Wells Fargo and Leerink also lifted targets into the mid?$80s–$100 range — supporting upside expectations. Benzinga roundup TickerReport

Several brokers raised price targets or upgraded the stock after the earnings beat: JPMorgan to $92 (Overweight), Robert W. Baird upgraded to Outperform with a $100 target, UBS, Mizuho, Wells Fargo and Leerink also lifted targets into the mid?$80s–$100 range — supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Market momentum: the shares recently hit a 52?week high as investors re?rated growth from equipment, specialty and tech segments after the call. MSN article

Market momentum: the shares recently hit a 52?week high as investors re?rated growth from equipment, specialty and tech segments after the call. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance was close to Street expectations (EPS 5.23–5.37 vs consensus ~5.28; revenue $13.6–13.8B vs ~$13.5B), which reduces surprise risk but doesn’t materially raise the bar for beat-and-raise momentum. Press Release

FY?2026 guidance was close to Street expectations (EPS 5.23–5.37 vs consensus ~5.28; revenue $13.6–13.8B vs ~$13.5B), which reduces surprise risk but doesn’t materially raise the bar for beat-and-raise momentum. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressures flagged on the call and in analyst notes — revenue growth was strong but margins contracted, which some analysts cite as a reason to temper enthusiasm and cap multiple expansion. Zacks margin note

Margin pressures flagged on the call and in analyst notes — revenue growth was strong but margins contracted, which some analysts cite as a reason to temper enthusiasm and cap multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts turned positive — Morgan Stanley (Erin Wright) maintained a sell/underweight stance with a much lower $58–$61 price target, and some investors may have taken profits or remained cautious because of valuation vs. margin risk. TipRanks Benzinga note

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

