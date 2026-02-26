SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 702,432 shares, an increase of 610.3% from the January 29th total of 98,895 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,878,254 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,878,254 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SUNation Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SUNation Energy Price Performance

SUNation Energy Company Profile

Shares of SUNation Energy stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. SUNation Energy has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SUNation Energy Group, Inc is a Florida-based solar energy company specializing in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance of photovoltaic solar systems. Headquartered in Boca Raton, the company focuses on delivering turnkey solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. Its integrated service model spans site assessment, system design, installation, interconnection and ongoing performance monitoring.

The company’s product offering includes rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

