Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 75,786 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the January 29th total of 1,001,522 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,134,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,247. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,002,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

