Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 75,786 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the January 29th total of 1,001,522 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,134,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,247. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
