Short Interest in Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RILA) Drops By 94.3%

Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RILA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 87 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the January 29th total of 1,532 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RILA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.41. Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.
About Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF
- Read this or regret it forever
- This makes me furious
- The free stock picks nobody’s talking about
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.