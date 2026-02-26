Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Short Interest Down 89.3% in February

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 364 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the January 29th total of 3,413 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Freedom Day Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MBOX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616. Freedom Day Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About Freedom Day Dividend ETF

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

