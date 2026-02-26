NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 35,661,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 43,768,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Key NIO News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record battery-swap usage and an updated profitability timeline helped boost sentiment for NIO’s recurring-revenue services (BaaS and swap stations), underlining a path to margin improvement beyond vehicle sales. This operational momentum is one reason investors have been watching NIO’s service economics closely. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NIO Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in NIO by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of NIO by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Stories

