ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.06 and last traded at $206.2510, with a volume of 82728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson set a $245.00 price target on ITT in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Get ITT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,797,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,421,000 after acquiring an additional 258,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ITT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,880,000 after buying an additional 175,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,267,000 after buying an additional 217,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 55,929.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,458,000 after buying an additional 1,515,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.