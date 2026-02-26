AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.45. 33,696,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 46,524,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

AT&T Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

