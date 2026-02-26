Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Stock Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 981,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,442 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $197,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after acquiring an additional 837,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,684,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,513,000 after purchasing an additional 196,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,872,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,071,000 after purchasing an additional 441,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,443,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,877,000 after buying an additional 32,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $182.39 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.18 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average of $190.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

