International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $190,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $2,011,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,313,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,118,000 after buying an additional 412,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines stock opened at $237.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts defend stock and upgrade stance — UBS moved IBM to Neutral from Sell, and other firms (Wedbush, Evercore/Jefferies) have called the recent drop overdone, framing the pullback as a buying opportunity. This reduced downside pressure and supported the rebound. IBM no longer a Sell, says UBS as analysts upgrade stock
- Positive Sentiment: New government contract — IBM won a DoW Defense Commissary Agency contract (ceiling $112M) to modernize electronic shelf labels, which is a tangible revenue/contract win in infrastructure and services. IBM Awarded Defense Commissary Agency Contract
- Positive Sentiment: Insider purchases — Two board directors disclosed open-market buys (Michael Miebach: 434 shares; Michelle J. Howard: 50 shares). Director buying often signals management/board confidence and can reassure investors. SEC filing — Miebach purchase SEC filing — Howard purchase
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst price-target moves — Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $247 with an “equal weight” rating, reflecting more cautious near-term sentiment even as some firms raise targets. This creates mixed signals for investors. Morgan Stanley price target change
- Neutral Sentiment: Market narrative vs fundamentals — Several outlets argue the Feb. 23 selloff was an overreaction given IBM’s recent beat on Q4 results, strong free cash flow and product/AI positioning; but the debate keeps volatility elevated. IBM’s Steep Drop on AI Fears May Be an Overreaction
- Negative Sentiment: AI disruption fear remains a headline risk — Anthropic’s Claude Code announcement sparked a sharp 13% one-day decline by suggesting automation of COBOL modernization, which pressured IBM’s legacy mainframe/consulting revenue narrative and triggered sector contagion. That perceived threat still hangs over sentiment. IBM posts steepest daily drop after Anthropic Claude Code
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.
In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
