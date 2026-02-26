Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 21.7% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $237.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.56 and its 200 day moving average is $283.85. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

