Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $274.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.79 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Payoneer Global’s conference call:

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer reported a strong 2025 with revenue ex-interest up 14%, $272M Adjusted EBITDA (26% margin) , $146M free cash flow, and $175M of share repurchases, signaling improved profitability and capital returns.

, $146M free cash flow, and $175M of share repurchases, signaling improved profitability and capital returns. 2026 guidance targets revenue of $1.09B–$1.13B (core revenue ex-interest $900M–$940M) and core Adjusted EBITDA ex-interest more than doubling to ~$90M at the midpoint , with an expected exit at mid?teens growth and mid?teens core margins.

, with an expected exit at mid?teens growth and mid?teens core margins. Management expects an approximately 300 basis?point drag to 2026 revenue growth from migrating checkout to Stripe and portfolio optimization, a front?loaded headwind that could pressure near?term top?line results.

The upmarket/B2B strategy is gaining momentum—B2B revenue grew 28%, now 30% of revenue, and customers with ?$600k annual volume represent 42% of revenue and drove 60% of 2025 growth, supported by enterprise wins like Airbnb, Upwork, TikTok LIVE, and Best Buy.

Payoneer launched a stablecoin pilot with Bridge (Stripe) and applied to form an uninsured national trust bank to integrate stablecoin capabilities—this could expand TAM but carries regulatory and execution uncertainty.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 18.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 9,760,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,070. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAYO

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 533,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 440,293 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.