KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 and last traded at GBX 36. 2,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.

KRM22 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.19. The firm has a market cap of £21.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of -0.15.

About KRM22

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

