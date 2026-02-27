12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. 16,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

12244 (ASM.V) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91.

12244 (ASM.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico. The Avino property consists of approximately 20 mineral concessions, totaling over 1,000 hectares. The Bralorne property consists of approximately 5,000 acres of mineral claims, located northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.