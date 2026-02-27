VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 403 and last traded at GBX 402.97. Approximately 7,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 39,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.

VietNam Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £77.15 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 385.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 392.03.

Get VietNam alerts:

About VietNam

(Get Free Report)

Vietnam Holding (VNH) invests in high-growth companies in Vietnam, focusing on domestic consumption, industrialisation and urbanisation. Launched in 2006, VNH is a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation.

Vietnam Holding (VNH) has been firmly committed to applying sound sustainability criteria at the heart of its investment approach for ten years now.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.