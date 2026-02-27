Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.58 and last traded at GBX 14.58. Approximately 259,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 238,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. The stock has a market cap of £11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.02.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011. Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

